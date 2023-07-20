Heat Advisory issued for Thursday; storms return late week



The heat continued in Middle Georgia today with highs warming into the upper 90s in Macon.

A line of storms helped to cool us down a bit tonight, but as we head into Thursday, our rain chances will be much smaller.

Thursday will bring a mostly sunny start with highs warming into the upper 90s.

A stray shower is possible, but not likely.



Due to the intense heat and increased humidity, a Heat Advisory has been issued for our area.

Heat Index values will be warming up to around 109° by Thursday afternoon.

Make sure you are taking breaks if you have to be outdoors.



Friday will be the start of our rainy and cooler weather that is on the way for the weekend.

That being said, Friday will still be hot with highs in the upper 90s.

By the afternoon, storms will start to pop up along a line.

A few storms could be strong with the main hazards being damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.



A cold front will be moving through the area on Saturday.

This will bring several rounds of showers and storms through the day on Saturday.

The big story will be the cool down to the lower 90s on Saturday.



The “cooler” air sticks around through the weekend and into next week.

Dry conditions will push in for much of next week, allowing us to warm back to the mid-90s.