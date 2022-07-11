Heard attorneys say juror served improperly, seek mistrial

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A new court filing from Amber Heard’s legal team alleges one of the jurors in the defamation case filed against her by her ex-husband Johnny Depp served improperly.

The memo filed Friday in Virginia’s Fairfax Circuit Court asks the court to declare a mistrial and order a new trial. It says the apparent discrepancy violated Heard’s due process rights. The filing suggests that Juror No. 15 was a younger individual with the same last name as the person who should have served.

