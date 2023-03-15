Health officials warn Georgians of tranquilizer overdoses

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health is warning people of an increase in overdoses related to a tranquilizer used by veterinarians. Xylazine has been increasingly found in illegal drugs across Georgia and can cause the skin to rot with repeated use, according to health officials.

“Xylazine is a tranquilizer used by veterinarians,” Program Director at Macon Recovers Tripp Talley said. “It’s not intended for human consumption, but they’re putting it in fentanyl saying it increases the high effect, but yeah it’s killing people left and right.”

Macon Recovers says drug education and support can help curb drug overdoses.