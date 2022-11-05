Health experts seeing an increase in flu cases across Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Flu season doesn’t stop during the holidays and health experts are warning to get your flu vaccine.

According to Dr. Jason Smith with Primary Pediatrics, they’re seeing 80 to 100 cases a day.

“This is probably the busiest flu season that I’ve seen in probably 10 years since 2012.”

He says the increase could be due to the early start of the flu season, and not enough time to get vaccinated.

“It takes about two weeks for your body to build an immunity, and so a lot of the kids that were vaccinated and got the flu was in that two week time period. So not quiet long enough.”

The North Central Health District says it has seen a steady increase in people stopping to get their flu vaccine.

“We don’t want to go from a high level of activity to something even higher, we want to make sure that the flu season tapers down,” said Michael Hokanson.

Hokanson is the Public Information Officer for the NCHD. He says there have been two Influenza deaths since October and 18 Influenza outbreaks in Georgia. He also says Influenza A is by far the most common strain that’s being reported.

He says although the health district doesn’t report on individual cases, the few deaths reported have been within the elderly population.

“Flu is very very transmissible in confined environments and of course with school, work and holiday events and we come close together we want to make sure that we’re protecting out most vulnerable people,” said Hokanson.

