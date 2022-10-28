Health and fitness expo set for Saturday in Centerville

There will be free health screenings, fun activities and information

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Greater Warner Robins National Pan-Hellenic Council wants families to focus on their health this weekend. The organization is holding a Health and Fitness Expo on Saturday, October 29th from 10:00am to 2:00pm. It is taking place at the Centerville City Hall Community Room located at 300 Church Street.

Organizers say the event will provide free health screenings, fun activities and information on products and services related to healthy living. The expo offers the following free services:

Blood Pressure Tests

Glucose Tests

Chiropractic Information

Information brochures

Demonstrations/Hand on Activities

Behavioral Healthcare

Healthcare Diagnostic

Commit Dance Fitness/Participation

Holistic/Natural Healthcare Products

Plus vendors will offer information about Prostate Cancer, Sickle Cell Anemia, Diabetes, HIV/AIDS, Heart Health, Kidney Health, Alzheimer’s Disease, Stroke prevention and Domestic violence awareness.

The expo also includes line dancing and activities for all ages. Organizers say the event is a fun way to check-up on your health before the busy holiday events season.

“The Friendsgiving, the Thanksgiving, the potlucks–In the midst of all that just don’t forget little things you can do to stay active,” said NPHC Greater Warner Robins President La’Keisha Colbert. “You don’t have to go run a 5K. You can do small things.”

The event is free, but you do need to register to get your flu shot or COVID vaccination. Click here to register.