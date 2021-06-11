Hawkinsville set to open first food pantry

Rosa's food pantry will open its doors June 18.

Hawkinsville gets its first food pantry Food Pantry

HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- With the help of the Middle Georgia Food Bank and funding from Feeding America, Rosa’s food pantry will open its doors June 18.

The food pantry will serve around three hundred people.

Julius Johnson, Founder of the Newberry Foundation, helped sponsor the pantry. It is named after his mother Rosa.

Johnson says he hopes to help as many people as possible, while also teaching them about healthy food options.

“it will break your heart to see the hunger in our community and even when hunger is satisfied, it’s not satisfied with healthy choices,” said Johnson.

He says the community has been open and participatory so far.

The food pantry will be open Thursday- Saturday from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

If you would like to schedule an appointment call (478)319-6303.