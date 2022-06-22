Hard Hats and Hotdogs event gives kids a look at future careers

"We recognize that going to a four year college may not be for everyone."

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- What do drills, gloves and hotdogs have in common? They were all apart of the “Hard Hats and Hotdogs” event that happened at Camp Zion.

Lakesia Toomer is the Executive Director of Next Level of Macon. Her group partnered with Stafford Builders and Bibb Zion Baptist Church to teach kids through project based learning.

“We recognize that going to a four year college may not be for everyone. We are a college and career readiness program and so we wanted young people to be exposed to other options that are out there via trade school and via other careers that they can actually take a part in.” said Toomer.

Shawn Stafford who started Stafford Builders and Consultants, helped begin the event. Stafford says he wants to expose younger generations to the idea of taking jobs like construction, because most have never been exposed.

“See if we couldn’t bring something to this program to maybe introduce these kids to our industry. Give them an opportunity to at least see it and if it’s something they decide they want to do at a later date, they’ve been given some type of foundation to build upon.” said Stafford.

Stafford said he wanted to give the kids something to consider outside of college, in case they want to find a different path to success.

The event had stations to teach kids about electrical safety, drilling and sawing wood, how administration works and how construction equipment is operated.