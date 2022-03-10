Hancock Central Lady Bulldogs fall in state basketball finals

Hancock Central falls to Lake Oconee Academy in GHSA 1A public girls basketball state finals.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Hancock Central Lady Bulldogs took on the Lake Oconee Academy Titans in the GHSA 1A public girls basketball state finals.

The Lady Bulldogs began the game outscoring the Titans 7-4, in the first quarter. In the second, the Titans outscored Hancock Central 18 -7, and would never give back the lead.

The Titans won most of the rebound battles, resulting in several second-chance points. The Lady Bulldogs were a step slower and lost 45-29. however, regardless of the result, they set history as the first female team from Hancock Central to reach the state finals.

First-year head coach Kalycia Harrell, hopes her players take away more than just the wins and losses from this momentous season.

“I hope they know that they can literally do anything that they set their minds to. That’s really my entire goal for this entire season with the girls. That you set a goal, you work hard, and you can achieve it. Be proud that we made herstory as being the first Hancock Central Lady Bulldogs team to make it to the championship game,” said Harrell.

In year one, Coach Harrell has set a solid foundation and looks to be back on this stage next season.