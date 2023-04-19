Half of guns stolen from Howard’s Pawn and Jewelry recovered, Cordele man arrested

CORDELE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — About half of the nearly 60 firearms stolen from Howard’s Pawn early in April have been recovered after a search warrant was executed at a home on Sheppard Drive.

According to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, on April 12th, the CCSO in collaboration with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Mid-South Special Response Team (SRT) worked to execute a search warrant at 2213 Sheppard Drive and recovered 31 stolen firearms, an additional firearm, and boxes of ammunition. It was found that these firearms were 31 of the approximately 60 firearms that were taken from Howard’s Pawn and Jewelry in Macon on April 5th.

32-Year-old Rontavious Jackson of Cordele was arrested and charged with 31 counts of receiving stolen property, 32 counts of possession of a weapon by convicted felon, and 1 count of theft by receiving stolen property.