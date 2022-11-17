Habitat’s ‘Light More Homes’ begins in Macon

The Christmas lights were turned on a little early at Mercer Village in Macon.

It’s part of the Macon Area Habitat for Humanity’s 15th annual “Light More Homes” fundraiser.

Funds raised go toward ensuring lights are on for homeowners across Bibb and Jones counties.

All the lights on display are set to go along to music. There’s a canopy of lights, arches and even snow. Event organizers hope you’ll join them in spreading some holiday cheer.

Ivey Hall, the Executive Director of Macon Area Habitat for Humanity, hopes you keep one thing in mind if you plan on heading to Mercer Village to look at the lights.

“It’s really important for our community to remember that there are so many people around us that need a place to call home,” she said. “They need safe, stable, affordable housing, and so we hope that “Light More Homes” will serve as that reminder throughout the Christmas season.”

The light display will be up until January 8. You can donate to the organization here.