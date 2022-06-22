Habitat for Humanity turns empty lots into homes

Macon-Bibb has demolished nearly 200 structures as a way to get rid of local eyesores and deter crime.

A Habitat for Humanity Home built on an blight lot

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Habitat for Humanity is building affordable homes in empty lots left by Macon-Bibb County in its fight against blight.

Macon-Bibb has demolished nearly 200 structures as a way to get rid of local eyesores and deter crime.

“We know that if you get a homeowner into a neighborhood take these blighted lots, put a family into a new home, that helps the entire neighborhood it helps the schools in the area,” said Executive Director of Macon Habitat for Humanity, Ivey Hall.

Macon-Bibb approved the use of a $500,000 grant for Habitat for Humanity to use to build homes.

Sharon Tolbert moved into her Habitat for Humanity’s home about a year ago.

“I was crying I was just… it was just joyful just to know and I always have my grandbaby with me… just to see the smile on her face and know she’s going to have a new home and everything,” said Tolbert.

Hall said the new homes will help diversify the Macon community, by bringing people together from different economic backgrounds.

Habitat for Humanity hopes to build 10 homes by this fall.