GSP works deadly crash in Baldwin County

Troopers responded to the crash around 5:30 Sunday evening.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In Baldwin County, Georgia State Patrol worked a fatal crash on Deepstep Road near Oquincy Road.

GSP says troopers responded to the crash around 5:30 Sunday evening. An investigation shows a Ford Ranger was speeding and heading east when it left the road and hit a tree.

The driver was pronounced deceased on scene. And a passenger was transported to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon with serious injuries.