Greenwood Bottom opens up new shopping plaza

MACON,Ga(41NBC/WMGT)- Greenwood Bottom opened up its new shopping plaza. This new shopping center is set to serve a community the owner says was desperately needed to represent the community.

“We needed something going on in our neighborhood that represented us and looked like us and I’m just glad that I could be a part of bringing that to downtown Macon and greenwood bottom,” said owner of the Greenwood Bottom Plaza Brandon Harris.

The plaza includes four unique shops: The smoothie plug, mc-cane labs, nappy hustle clothing and luxurious salon.

Harris’s family has been invested in Greenwood Bottom for over 50 years.

He says opening the plaza is just the beginning and looks forward to expanding.

McCane labs, Nappy Hustle Clothing and Luxurious Salon are all open now. The smoothie plug is still under construction.