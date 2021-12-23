Greek Corner Pizza catches fire

Fire officials arrived on scene to heavy smoke coming from the building.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Greek Corner Pizza restaurant on Vineville Avenue caught fire just before 11 a.m Wednesday.

Owner of the restaurant, Arty Passias, was the only one in the building when the fire started.

He says, the business just received a 98 on their health and safety inspection on Tuesday, so the fire comes as a shock.

Sarah Drakopoulos, a friend of Passias, says the fire may have started near the deep fryers.

There were no injuries reported.

Fire Battalion Chief Jimmy Hollis says that the cause of the fire is under investigation .