Gray getting 2 new restaurants, Tractor Supply Co.

Fast food restaurants Taco Bell and Alabama-based Jack's will soon open in town as well as a Tractor Supply Co. location.

The new Jack's located in Gray

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Gray officials recently approved plans for three new businesses.



Fast food restaurants Taco Bell and Alabama-based Jack’s will soon open in town as well as a Tractor Supply Co. location.

Mayor Ed Barbee says bringing new businesses not only helps the city economically, but also the entire county.



The mayor cited recent growth in population in Gray as well as the quality of life in Gray as key components for business growth.

Mayor Barbee expects the three businesses to provide several jobs.

Jack’s is set to open on Monday, April 4. Opening dates haven’t been set for Taco Bell and Tractor Supply Co.

Jones County and Gray residents can find local jobs on the Explore Gray and Jones app.