Grant’s Lounge to celebrate 50th birthday soon

A Macon staple is marking a milestone in its history.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Grant’s Lounge in downtown Macon is preparing for a belated anniversary celebration.

The historic venue on Poplar Street is turning 50.

Grant’s 50 birthday actually fell on February 16, but the bar was closed due to COVID-19. During the closure, owners made some renovations. The ceiling above the stage was raised, the main stage now has a tribute to Edward Grant Sr. and more photos have been added to the tribute wall.

Now Grant’s Lounge is ready for its birthday party on the August 27 and 28.

“We expect it to be very busy so buy your tickets in advance,” said manager, Hubble Beasley. “They’ll probably sell out with capacity crowds each night. We’ll have some posters and some limited edition shirts made up for it as well, and each night will kind of touch on different types of music with different themes.”

The celebration will have themed nights like Blues, Rock, Soul, Country and Alternative music. You can buy tickets to the birthday bash now.