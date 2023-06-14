Grant money for law enforcement on its way to Baldwin County

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Grant money is on its way to Baldwin County.

The Baldwin County Board of Commissioners has been awarded two grants from the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget as part of the Public Safety and Violent Crime Reduction Strategies Initiative. This includes equipment and technology grants that will bring flock safety security cameras to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, as well as law enforcement training equipment.

The release from the county says that equipment will be used to fill the future training facility that’s set to be funded through SPLOST money– this will allow law enforcement officers to participate in shoot-don’t-shoot scenarios, de-escalation training, and more.

Grant money for the cameras totaled to $231,330 and grant money for the training equipment came to $298,439.80.