Granite rock quarry project moves forward in Crawford County

Plans call for developing the quarry off Highway 80 in east Crawford County.

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A proposal for a granite rock quarry is moving forward in Crawford County.

Residents have voiced concerns about plans that call for developing the quarry off Highway 80 in east Crawford County.

According to an application from Cottondale Partners, LLC the quarry would span more than 1,700 acres and impact properties in Lizella and Roberta.

During a meeting Thursday night, in a 4-2 vote, the Crawford County Planning and Zoning Commission approved a special exception request for the project. According to Zoning Administrator Jake Watson the application will now be presented to the Board of Commissioners for review and a decision.

That vote will take place at a July 18th regularly scheduled meeting.