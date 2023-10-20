Grand Marshal announced for Cherry Blossom’s Veterans Day Parade

Photo Credit to Cherry Blossom Festival

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Cherry Blossom Festival has announced the Grand Marshal for this year’s Veterans Day Parade in Macon-Bibb.

Patricia Ross, the Commissioner of Georgia Department of Veterans Services, will serve as the Grand Marshal for the parade. Ross’ work with the GDVS supports Georgia’s almost 700,000 veterans and their families, and helps to provide benefits and counseling to veterans– as well as compensation. Ross is known for establishing the Georgia Veterans Education Career Transition Resource Center- a.k.a. the VECTR Center, as well as the first Director of Military Affairs for the Technical College System of Georgia. Ross served 25 years on active duty in the Air Force, and retired as a colonel in 2014.

The Veterans Day Parade will take place November 5th, and start at 3 p.m. The route will be different this year– starting at MLK jr. Blvd and Cherry Street as normal, but will turn right onto Second St. before ending on Mulberry St.

Sign ups to be in the parade close this Sunday, October 22nd, so if you’re interested in being in the parade, now’s your last chance to visit www.cherryblossom.com for more information.