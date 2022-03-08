Governor Kemp working to suspend fuel taxes to lessen the impact of rising gas prices

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp spoke out on his social media that he and his team are working to make temporary suspensions in order to lessen the impact that high gas prices are having on Georgians currently.

In the 2 Twitter posts, Kemp said that he would be working with Georgia government through the Georgia House and Senate to move legislation that would temporarily suspend state motor fuel tax in order to lessen the blow that Georgia families are having to cope with while gas prices rise to the highest they’ve been in years.

These rising prices come as sanctions concerning Russian oil and gas are created as a response to the Russian aggression on Ukraine.

Due to a total failure of leadership in Washington, we are actively working with the Georgia House & Senate to quickly move legislation that will temporarily suspend the state’s motor fuel tax & lessen the significant impact higher gas prices are having on Georgia families. (1/2) — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) March 8, 2022

Because of our strong, fiscally conservative budgeting, I’m confident we will be able to provide relief to hardworking Georgians – both in the form of a tax refund and lower gas taxes. (2/2) — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) March 8, 2022



