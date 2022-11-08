Governor Kemp visits Macon during fly-around tour

During his fly-around tour Monday, Kemp made a stop in Macon, where he talked about his accomplishments and why he thinks he should be re-elected as governor.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Governor Brian Kemp and Republicans are making their last-ditch efforts to get voters to the polls Tuesday.

“I wouldn’t believe any polls that are out there,” Governor Kemp said. “I wouldn’t believe anyone that says we got this. We ain’t got nothing until they close the polls down, until they count the votes.”

Supporters, including Toni Pitts and her dog Mandy, greeted Governor Kemp Monday for his tour stop in Macon. She’s hoping the election goes in his favor.

“I liked everything he said,” Pitts said. “He’s done a great job the last four years as our governor, and he needs to stay there.”

41NBC asked Governor Kemp about his biggest accomplishment as governor. He says he’s thankful Georgia has such resilient people, referring to the pandemic and civil rights protests. He compared Georgia’s response to Covid-19 to other states.

“We trusted our people to be part of the solution versus part of the problem, and quite honestly they’ve thrived, and that’s what makes me so proud. I talk about how great Georgia is all the time, anywhere,” Governor Kemp said.

Governor Kemp criticized his opponent, Stacey Abrams, for suing the state following the 2018 election. He says in Georgia, it’s easy to vote and hard to cheat.

“Go vote and go vote for the people that have been honest with you, that have told you the truth, that are not trying to scare you about this or any other issue that’s out there,” he said. “And that’s myself and the people standing behind me.”

Early voting broke records in the state with more than 2.4 million people voting during that time. It’s still unclear what Tuesday is going to look like, but if there’s one thing that’s clear, it’s that people are excited to vote. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

You must vote at your precinct on Election Day. You can call your local elections office, go to the My Voter Page on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website for more info.