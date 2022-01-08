Governor Kemp talks goals if re-elected

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Governor Kemp hosted a Zoom press conference with Macon media outlets Friday as he prepares to defend his office in the Republican primary in May.

We asked him about his goals if he’s re-elected. He says he kept his word on many of the things he ran on like pro-life legislation, teacher pay raises and expanding access to high-speed fiber.

He says Georgia is moving in a great direction despite dealing with road blocks from the pandemic.

“We’re going to continue to push all of those issues,” he said. “As well as public safety, keeping our families safe in our state and supporting men and women in law enforcement.”

Governor Kemp is facing former Senator David Perdue and former State Representative Vernon Jones in the Republican primary.

The governor says he’s looking forward to running against Stacey Abrams in the November election.