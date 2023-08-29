Governor Kemp issues State of Emergency in preparation for Hurricane Idalia

The State of Emergency went into effect today and will expire at 11:59pm on Friday, September 8, 2023.

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Governor Brian Kemp has issued a State of Emergency order for all of Georgia in preparation for Hurricane Idalia. Currently, the storm system is expected to move through the state Wednesday. Governor Kemp’s statement says the storm is expected to bring heavy rainfall and damaging winds throughout Southeast Georgia.

“We are taking every precaution ahead of Hurricane Idalia’s landfall tomorrow, and I am taking this additional executive action to ensure state assets are ready to respond” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Georgians in the expected impact area can and should take necessary steps to ensure their safety and that of their families. We are well positioned to respond to whatever Idalia may bring.”

You can read Executive Order 08.29.23.01 here.

This latest executive action related to Hurricane Idalia follows the activation of the State Operations Center on Monday morning. Kemp’s office says this ensures all relevant state, local, and federal agencies are closely coordinating on storm preparations and response.

Governor Kemp, GEMA/HS officials, and other state leaders are working with local officials on planned and implemented storm response.

GEMA/HS also has teams standing by to deploy to affected counties, when appropriate.