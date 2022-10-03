Governor Kemp extends suspension of gas tax, supply chain state of emergency

(41NBC/WMGT) — Governor Brian Kemp has extended the temporary suspension of state gas taxes and supply chain state of emergency in response to the impact Hurricane Ian has had on the region.

According to a release from the Governor’s office, Monday, Kemp signed 2 executive orders extending the gas tax suspension, as well as extending the supply chain state of emergency as Florida and South Carolina continue recovery efforts after the severe damage caused by hurricane Ian. The release says the Southeast region as a whole could experience further supply chain issues and higher demand on fuel supplies as armies of linemen, emergency response crews, and volunteers continue to move through the region in the weeks ahead. Both orders will be effective through November 11th, 2022.

Governor Kemp says, “While Georgia was largely spared the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, Florida and South Carolina endured both significant destruction and flooding,” … “As we both pray for these neighbors in need and send resources and volunteers to aid in their recovery, we’re also bracing for the impact on already strained supply chains and prices at the gas pump that are already too high. While my executive orders cannot undo the mess caused by Washington, I hope that they alleviate some of the additional strain placed on Georgians by the lingering impact of this major storm.”