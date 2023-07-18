Governor Kemp announces incoming GBI Director

The appointment will take effect August 1.

ATLANTA, Georgia – Governor Brian Kemp announced a new director to lead the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The Board of Public Safety unanimous voted to approve the appointment of Chris Hosey as director. The appointment will take effect August 1.

Hosey currently serves as Assistant Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, overseeing the Investigative Division – the largest component of the agency. He began his career in 1987 as a Narcotics Agent with the Local Violators Squad and worked throughout the state in various positions as his career progressed. In 2020, former GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed him to the position of Deputy Director of Investigations.

“Chris has dedicated his career to protecting the people of our state as a proud member of law enforcement,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “With over 35 years of experience at the GBI, he brings a wealth of institutional knowledge and skill to this role. I’m confident he will bring the same level of commitment to the job that he has shown throughout his years of service.”

Hosey received a bachelor’s degree in Sociology from Georgia Southwestern State University and a master’s degree in Public Administration from Columbus State University.

He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.