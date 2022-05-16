Governor Kemp announces $415 Million in awards to help those negatively impacted by COVID

(41NBC/WMGT) — Monday, Governor Kemp announced that over $415 million has been awarded to hardworking Georgians, Georgia non-profits, government organizations, and businesses in response to economic harms caused by COVID-19.

Kemp says this money is going to help in the Great Recovery, and that he and his team have found ways to further deliver assistance to hardworking Georgians, support businesses, and rebuild crucial public services. He says that his team’s targeted approach is allowing them to account for additional high-need areas.

Kemp also announced the creation of the Victims Service Provider Grant and the Georgia Investments in Housing Grant– both of which are being used to serve those most vulnerable in the community, like crime victims and the homeless. Kemp says that $50 million will go towards the Victims Service Provider Grant and $100 million will go towards the Georgia Investments in Housing Grant. These funds should support non-profits that provide affordable housing and help people experiencing homelessness.

Some other organizations receiving money from this grant are in the Middle Georgia area, including United Way of Central Georgia, Inc. – Tutoring Assistance for Economically and Academically Disadvantaged Students– which is getting $722,729.00, United Way of Central Georgia, Inc. – Serve Those Experiencing Homelessness– is getting $3,741,517.00, Taylor County Board of Commissioners – Nursing Home Assistance is receiving $6,695.95, Meals on Wheels of Middle Georgia, Inc. – Address Food Insecurity for Older, Disabled Adults is getting $1,404,860.00– as well as others throughout the state.