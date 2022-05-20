Governor Kemp and Hyundai Motor Group announce $5.54 billion investment into Electric Vehicle facility

(41NBC/WMGT) — Governor Brian Kemp and members from the Hyundai Motor Group announced Friday that they would be opening it’s first fully dedicated electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facility in Georgia.

Hyundai will be investing $5.54 billion in opening the U.S. smart factory at the Bryan County Megasite. Other suppliers are expected to invest $1 billion into the project, bringing around 8,100 new jobs to the Coast of Georgia. The site itself was bought less than a year ago by the Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority and the State.

Construction on the new facility is scheduled to begin in January of 2023, with full production expected in the first half of 2025, and an annual capacity of 300,000 units. Wages through the project will be well paying advanced manufacturing positions.

The building of the plant contributes to Georgia’s investment in electric mobility, as well as a developing workforce, and the growth of Bryan County. As the beginning of the project nears, Hyundai will be looking for local vendors and suppliers. Information concerning project RFI’s, RFP’s listing, and supply chain outreach can be found at www.georgia.org/hyundaimotorgroup .

Governor Kemp had this to say about the announcement:

“We are proud to welcome Hyundai Motor Group to Georgia as we forge an innovative future together … From initial conversations on my economic development mission to Korea to Georgia’s investment in the Bryan County Megasite, we’ve been preparing for an opportunity like this for a long time. My commitment to hardworking Georgians to make our state the best place to live, work, and raise our families remains steadfast, and with this announcement, which is now the largest economic development project in our state’s history, we will continue working to make Georgia the premier destination for quality companies who are creating the jobs of today, tomorrow, and beyond.”