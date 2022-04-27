Governor Brian Kemp introduces new Tax Cut Bill

The Governor says the bill will save a family of four making $60,000 a year, around $600 on their state taxes.

Gov. Brian Kemp signing bill HB 14-37

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Governor Kemp stopped at White Diamond Grill in Bonaire to announce House Bill 14-37.

HB 14-37 is the largest tax cut Georgians have ever seen, and only the second tax cut in Georgia history.

Governor Kemp expressed this bill will emphasize his outlook on how government should use tax dollars.

“I strongly believe that government should take in the very least amount possible needed to serve the people properly we must never forget that taxpayers dollars are the people’s money they’re not the governments,” said Gov. Kemp.

Residents will also no longer pay taxes on their first $30,000.