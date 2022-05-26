Gov. Kemp extends Georgia’s gas tax suspension

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Governor Brian Kemp has signed an executive order extending the suspension of the state’s gas tax until July 14th.

The first suspension was scheduled to end on May 31st. The emergency orders are in response to global supply disruptions and resulting high prices.

“I’m going to respond to record-high inflation and continuing supply chain issues by empowering Georgians to keep their money in their own pockets while we keep goods flowing,” said Governor Brian Kemp.

Georgia’s average gas price has been among the lowest in the nation and remains roughly 45 cents below the national average for a gallon of regular gas, according to AAA.