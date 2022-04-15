Gov. Brian Kemp tours Georgia ahead of Republican Primaries

Governor Kemp spoke about his efforts to keep businesses open through the pandemic.

Governor Kemp with his wife and students from Georgia Military College

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Governor Brian Kemp stopped by Milledgeville and Sandersville on Thursday, as runs for re-election.

Taylor’s Cove in Milledgeville was Governor Kemp’s first stop. Managing partner with the business, Ben Cook, said the Governor’s policies helped grow his business.

“Under his leadership we we’re able to open up five restaurants in the last five years, three of those came during the height of the pandemic and because of Governor Kemp’s leadership and his direction we would not have been able to do that anywhere else in the country,” said Ben Cook.

Governor Kemp addressed his Constitutional Carry Bill, saying the bill does not get rid of any background checks or change who is allowed to own a firearm. He simply wants Georgians to be able to defend themselves.

“The criminals are already carrying and they don’t care what the law is. This is giving citizens the ability to protect and defend themselves. If they don’t want to do that they certainly don’t have to but when you have local probate judges that’s been taking a year or 15 months to process these carry licenses, I mean people are fed up with that.”

Chairman of Washington County Schools, Chris Hutchins, said he’s appreciative of Governor Kemp’s efforts in getting teachers a five thousand dollar pay raise.

Governor Kemp will face former Senator David Perdue, and three other candidates in the Republican Primary election on May 24.

The deadline to register to vote in that election is April 25.



Early voting begins May 2.





