Goodwill, Peach State Health Plans distribute free resources to Macon families

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Goodwill, in partnership with Peach State Health Plans and other organizations, hosted an event Friday to distribute free resources to young families in the Macon community.

The collaborative effort saw brought the organizations together to provide much-needed items such as food and diapers. Counseling and educational services aimed at supporting the families were also offered.

“We can’t meet everything with everyone, but we know that the folks we serve have different needs, so we love partnering with other folks to provide those wrap-around services, and it brings people together. It’s a really great opportunity,” Goodwill Director Carly Thompson said.

Thompson added they hope to host similar events in the future to continue providing essential support to the community.

For those still in need of education or career resources, Goodwill is inviting them to visit their location at 5171 Eisenhower Parkway in Macon.