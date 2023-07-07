Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia introduces donation delivery service in partnership with ReSupply

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia has partnered with ReSupply, a veteran-owned donation pickup service, to introduce a new donation delivery service. The goal is to simplify the donation process for residents in Middle Georgia by facilitating the pickup of donated items directly from their homes.

“You can just call them in and have someone come to your home and pick it up, so it’s just another convenience that we’re able to offer to our donors and we’re just so excited for it,” Dewayne Cuffie, Chief Mission Integration Officer at Goodwill, said.

The donation delivery service is available throughout Middle Georgia. To take advantage of this service, donors only need to pay a small fee to request a donation pickup.

