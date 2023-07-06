Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia brings back adult GED program thanks to grant money

Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia is working to improve adult literacy in the region, and it just received a boost in funding to help with that goal.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia is working to improve adult literacy in the region, and it just received a boost in funding to help with that goal.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded Goodwill a $9,000 grant. The money will go towards bringing back an adult GED Program after a five-year hiatus. The program offers both online and in-person learning at the Eisenhower Parkway campus in Macon.

According to Director of Career Education, Patrick Carroll, 13% of the Macon population does not have a high school diploma. He says Goodwill’s goal is to reduce that percentage and help people start their careers.

“Looking at the Macon population, we have I think about 160,000 people in Macon,” Carroll said. “Out of that, that’s 20,000 people that we’re looking to service. We’re trying to bring this GED program in so that we can provide. In our pilot year we’re looking to hit about 50 individuals.”

The program is available in both English and Spanish across a service area of 35 counties. Students can apply for financial assistance to cover the cost of GED tests at the end of the program.

Carroll says after students graduate, they can receive career coaching, resume building and job certification through the Helms Career Center.