Goodwill encourages Middle Georgians to ‘extend the life’ of items on National Thrift Shop Day

Thrifty shoppers in Middle Georgia have reason to celebrate with National Thrift Shop Day emphasizing the importance of saving money through secondhand purchases.

According to the Association of Resale Professionals, the U.S. has more than 25,000 resale shops, and 62 percent of Generation Alpha and millennials prefer to seek secondhand items before buying new ones.

Goodwill Industries CIO Dewayne Cuffie is embracing the day to aid the community.

“Bring them out to Goodwill,” he said. “Let’s get some more value out of them, extend the life of them. One person’s junk becomes another person’s treasure, and in the process doing something great for the community cause it helps us fund our mission.”

Middle Georgia residents can donate to any donation center in the area.