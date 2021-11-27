Golf tournament raises money for Brookdale Warming Center

The proceeds will go towards day to day operations.

MACON,Ga(41NBC/WMGT)- The Bowden Golf Course in Macon and United Way of Central Georgia, teamed up to present the first ever Birdies for Brooksdale tournament.

Money raised by the tournament is going to the Brookdale Warming Center in Macon. Proceeds will go towards day to day operations.

CEO of United Way of Central Georgia, George McCanless, says the organization helps people who are going through a tough time find a job and permanent housing.

If you need a warm place to stay, call the Warming Center at (478)-342-8367.