GMC Prep School hosts 8th annual fine arts winter gala

The show is compiled of work by middle and high school students this semester.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Fine Arts Winter Gala at Georgia Military College Prep School is back for it’s eighth year.

You can see art work created by those students, like drawings and sculptures. Each painting and drawing you see showcases several topics.

Mark Weaver, Director of the Fine Arts Program at the school, says he wants the kids to just have fun.

“The experience of being on stage, is always a growth moment for all student, for the community to just see how talented these kids are, how much growth we’ve had in the fine arts department here at GMC, we went from two instructors in 2010, we now have 8 working with k through 12, so the expansion has been incredible, one of the reasons we do this show.”

The school said this years events were bigger and better.