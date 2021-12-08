GMC partners with Milledgeville Exchange club to host Pearl Harbor ceremony

They laid a wreath and fired a canon, while hearing the echoing of taps.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— December 7, 2021, marks the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor. To remember the lives lost during the attack, a ceremony was held at Georgia Military College.

The lives of thousands were lost when Pearl Harbor was struck by the Japanese Navy Air Service. Now, William B. Caldwell IV, President of GMC, is telling the stories of his father years later.

“He took us to show us the home and the proximity to where the airplanes came through. As we walked through, you could still see some of the bullet holes and the soldiers barracks. It really brought home to life what they must have felt and what they’d been feeling that day when that surprise attack occurred.”

Caldwell recalls his father saying he was on the island when it all happened. That’s why Caldwell still feels a connection to the bravery that took place on that day.

“I think sometimes as we move further away you tend to forget, yet on that day, thousands of Americans just military, civilian, spouses, everybody just sort of stepped forward and did something to assist somebody else.”

Tuesday marked the first time Georgia Military College and the Milledgeville Exchange Club came together to remember the lives lost. They laid a wreath and fired a canon, while hearing the echoing of taps.

Dr. Jeffery Wells, past President of the Milledgeville Exchange Club, says the days has several meaning to him.

“Not only patriotism and Americanism but it incapsulates service, selflessness, discipline and a love, a great love for country.”

Both men say they’re hoping to continue this tradition for years to come.