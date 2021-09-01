GMC Names new head golf coach

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Military College (GMC) announced Wednesday September 1, 2021, that Gary Guyer is the new Head Coach for Men and Women’s Golf.

Athletic Director Rob Manchester comments in the release that, “We are excited to hand over the reins of our Men’s and Women’s Golf programs to Coach Guyer. His passion for the game and proven, coaching experience made him a perfect fit to lead our student athlete golfers into the future.”

The announcement cites Guyer’s coaching experience, making mention of the nine years he spent as Head Coach of Women’s Golf at Mercer University, his NCAA championship appearance, ten tournament wins, as well as Guyer’s role as the Director of the Georgia Golf Ministry. Guyer co-founded D1 Golf, made to educate, equip, and inspire America’s teaching professionals, golf coaches, and student-athletes. He is also working towards his PGA certification.

Coach Guyer had this to say in response to his new position:

“This is an amazing opportunity for me to get back into collegiate coaching and be a part of a program that will compete for a National Championship. Everyone wants to play D1, but if you don’t get that opportunity, we will help you get there. Our program will prepare our student-athletes in the same traditions as the D1 programs so that when they graduate, they will be more than ready to compete at the top-level programs.”