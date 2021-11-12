GMC Celebrates Veterans in Middle Georgia

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Georgia Military College celebrated Veterans Day on Thursday, with events to thank Veterans everywhere.

“As a veteran as a son of a veteran today is really a time to reflect, to reflect on the sacrifices of all the veterans and the veterans families,” said Major General David Coburn. Coburn is the GMC Columbus Executive Director.

The day began with an art display which showcased sculptures of the past and present Veterans created by the students. Next to the sculptures were photos of those Veterans, and a brief message about them.

Mary Branan created her sculpture in honor of her grandfather, who joined the army at 18 years old. He also served in the Vietnam War.

Branan says although she was young when her grandfather died, she wanted to ensure his memory was never forgotten.

“He would tell us stories about his PTSD and how he did save a man from the water, and he told us stories about that, and it was very just memorable.”

19 sculptures were made. Each signifying a person who fought for their country.

Students also heard from retired Veteran, Master Sergeant Howard Max Mullen. He spoke about his journey while serving, and also remembering the people he met along the way. He wanted to get one message across to the students though.

“No matter what career path they take, whether its army, navy, air force, marine, coastguard, or of they just want to be in the civilian community, but to support the soldiers that do serve that fight for our freedoms and also to be better citizens to be mentors for our young youth growing up.”

The last event of the day was the planting of a new Liberty Tree. It replaces the tree that was planted exactly 100 years ago by the Nancy Heart Chapter.

“We thought it would be a really nice tribute both to our veterans and to the ladies who did this 100 years ago, coming out of another dark time in our history,” said Holly Croft the Regeant with the Nancy Heart D.A.R Chapter.

According to Croft, they’re hoping the new tree will represent new growth. The wood from the old tree was used to create a bench.