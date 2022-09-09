GMC celebrates Patriot Day

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Military College hosted its annual Patriot Day celebration to remember those lost on 9/11 as well as the war on terror.

GMC started its annual Patriot Day celebration with an early morning gathering to remember the events of 9/11 and what followed.

Lieutenant General William B. Caldwell is the president of GMC and a retired veteran. He says the school’s Patriot Day celebration started as a way to remember the family members of some of the students who died on duty during the Iraq War. These students are a part of what are called gold star families, the school also saw it as an opportunity to teach about what happened on 9/11 and what followed.

“We realized most of the cadets were only several years old at that time when 9/11 had happened and so we were looking for a way to establish, to teach them about history, to teach them about sacrifice and to teach them that America came together on one day as the result of a terrible event.” said Caldwell

For the past seven years, on the anniversary of 9/11,Georgia military college holds its Patriot Day celebration where the school hosts different events in remembrance of 9/11.