“Give With Grace” provides household essentials to elderly, disabled in Vienna

Loretta Walters founded the program in 2017 after recovering from a brain tumor that left her temporarily unable to care for herself.

VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One Vienna resident is providing household essentials to those in need, and she’s asking for your help.

Loretta Walters founded the “Give With Grace” program in 2017. She started the program after recovering from a brain tumor which temporarily left her unable to care for herself. She said after being cared for by someone else, she wanted to give back to those in need of care.

Every month, Walters gives baskets of cleaning supplies and personal hygiene products to elderly and disabled Vienna residents. She said she’s received support from the community, and is always accepting donations to keep the project going.

“A lot of elderly people don’t have the funds,” Walters said. “They’re on fixed income or low income. Some of them even have no income, and to fix these baskets and take them to them, they’re so grateful.”

You can donate household goods at the drop box located at Big D’s Bar and Grill on North 3rd Street in Vienna. Walters is also accepting cash donations via Cash App at $333LORETTA.