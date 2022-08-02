GIAA launches its inaugural athletic season

The GIAA will make its debut with 77 schools participating in eight fall sports.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Independent Athletic Association launched its inaugural athletic season at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.

The GIAA is under the Georgia Independent School Association, GISA, and will work collaboratively to enhance its student-athletes’ academic and athletic experience.

One of the unique elements of the GIAA is that when there is an issue regarding rules and regulations, each academic entity will have a say during the decision-making process.

“The neat thing is that all of our schools have a voice, which can’t be said in other leagues and other places,” said GIAA commissioner Tommy Marshall. “I think that’s what attracted me when they talked to me, is that each school got a vote. And the headmaster got that vote, working in conjunction with their athletic directors and their family, community and board. So it’s really an overall community decision.”

The GIAA will also be hosting and participating in several SECIS, Southeastern Commission of Independent School, tournaments that will host independent schools from Southeast states for a weekend of round-robin and in-season tournament play.