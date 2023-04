GHSA girls soccer state playoffs Sweet 16 highlights and scores for April 19

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Just three girls’ soccer teams from Middle Georgia remain in the 2A, 4A and 6A state playoffs, and their scores for the Sweet 16 are below.

2A

ACE 2 Pierce County 1

4A

Perry 1 Lagrange 6

6A

Houston County 0 North Atlanta 9