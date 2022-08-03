Georgia’s Pre-K marks 30th year in business

(41NBC/WMGT) — As the new school year of 2022 starts, Georgia’s Pre-K program turns 30 years old.

It started in 1992 as a pilot program with 750 at-risk 4-year-olds in 20 different locations, but in 1995 it opened to all 4-year-olds regardless of income.

The Georgia Department of Early care and Learning says that early education from birth to 5-years-old is critical for success in elementary school, and that a solid academic foundation builds a qualified work force that will help Georgia’s economic growth.

Susan Adams, Deputy Commissioner for Georgia’s Pre-K Program and Instructional Supports, gave some tips on how to make kid’s first few days go smoother: