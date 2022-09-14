Georgia’s Old Governor’s Mansion undergoing conservation process

If you're driving past the Old Governor's Mansion in Milledgeville, you'll notice construction happening.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) —

The mansion is undergoing extensive external conservation. The process is done every 10 years to help preserve its look from 1839.

Conservation includes repainting shutters and trim and a lime wash.

This doesn’t affect anything inside the mansion, and tours will continue.

The Director of Historic Museums with Georgia College, Matthew Davis, says it’s important to keep up with the mansion for several reasons.

“Not only does it touch on the history of the state, but it has national significance,” he said. “It is a site that tells the story of enslavement, the story of politics, it tells the story of women’s history, it is a microcosm of every portion of 19th century Georgia history.”

The conservation process will last until January. The mansion is located at 120 South Clarke Street in Milledgeville.

Davis invites the community to stop by and view the conservation process and take a tour of the mansion.