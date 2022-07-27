Georgia’s Integrated Resource Plan gets approval

Georgia's integrated resources are expected to change over the next 20 years.

Credit: Pixabay

According to Tim Echols, Vice Chair of the Georgia Public Service Commission, the Public Service Commission approved Georgia’s Integrated Resource Plan.

Some of the changes include closing coal plants continuously until 2038 and replacing them with natural gas plants. Echols says Georgia’s electrical grid is extremely reliable, which is attractive to companies wanting to make the move to Georgia.

“There’s a lot of benefits to companies moving here,” he said. “I think the benefit to individuals with the way that we’ve done energy planning is that we’re 14% below the average in our rates, but we’re also moving towards a cleaner grid with more batteries, more solar, more natural gas.”

Echols says he’s an electric vehicle proponent, but acknowledges that they do require a lot of power. He says that’s part of the reason why they’re taking their time shutting down coal-powered plants.