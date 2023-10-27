Georgia woman arrested in Monroe County for Identity Theft

Investigators later learned, April Green was responsible for opening accounts using multiple victims’ information.

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Georgia woman is behind bars in Monroe County, accused of Identity Theft.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says it has received several reports recently from residents, claiming fraudulent Verizon accounts opened using their information.

When she was arrested, Investigators found Fraudulent Driver’s Licenses displaying her photo and another unidentified person’s photo along with debit cards displaying the victim’s name.

Green is charged with three counts of Felony Identity Fraud.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says this is still an ongoing investigation. If you have any information regarding this investigation, or know the identity of the unidentified person listed on the Driver’s License, contact Sergeant Kemeyan Colvard at 478-994-7010 or email Kcolvard@monroecosheriffga.us.