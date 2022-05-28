Georgia State Patrol offers reminders for holiday weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Georgia State Patrol says it is all hands on deck this weekend to ensure drivers are being safe.

AAA is expecting more than 1.2 million Georgians will travel this holiday weekend. 1.1 million of the expected travelers are planning to drive to their destinations.

GSP is reminding drivers to work extra time into their travel plans to account for traffic, always wear a seatbelt, and put the phone down while driving.

“The cell phone cannot touch any part of your body,” said Sergeant Michael Burns, public information officer with GSP. “You can’t lay it on your leg while you’re driving or hold it in your hand. Even if you’re looking at directions. It cannot touch any part of your body. So put the phone down when you’re driving so you’re not distracted.”

AAA is also offering its tow to go service this weekend, it starts tonight at 6 and goes until 6 A.M. Tuesday morning. GSP also says if you don’t have a designated driver this weekend, use a ride sharing app, call a cab or just stay at a friend’s house.