Georgia Sports Hall of Fame hosts Bibb County high school basketball teams for media night

Bibb County girls' and boys' basketball teams attended the media event.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Sports Hall of Fame continues to host Bibb County athletic programs for media nights; this time, it was the basketball teams’ turn.

Coaches and players from both girls’ and boys’ teams spoke about the outlook on their seasons while getting a chance to mingle with other teams and get accustomed to media questions.

Bibb County athletic director Kevin Grooms is hopeful the athletes can apply some lessons off the court too.

“I want the kids and also the coaches to compete. I mean, that’s the biggest thing dealing with athletics. I mean, just not on the court but on the field. Whatever you do in life, I mean it’s a competition. I want them to compete and understand what competing looks like,” said Grooms.

The high school basketball season officially tips off this weekend.