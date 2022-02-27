Georgia singer shoots latest music video in historic Hay House

The R&B singer recorded the video for her new song 'Money and Cars'

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia singer and dancer Jazmine Robinson makes her way back to Middle Georgia to record her latest music video. And she is bringing along some famous faces with her.

The R&B singer recorded the video for her new song ‘Money and Cars’ at the historic Hay House in downtown Macon. Robinson says the song is all about female empowerment. The music video is themed after the Netflix series “Bridgerton,” and it includes appears from singer and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss as well as actress Lauren Lott.

Robinson says she grew up traveling to Macon and Fort Valley to perform shows and on the radio.

“I have been here for years,” said Robinson. “I absolutely love the support and the honesty and just the care that everyone in Middle Georgia has.”

Jazmine is from McDonough, Georgia. You can follow her career on Instagram: @jazmine and Twitter: @jazminenow